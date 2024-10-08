Warwickshire hotel tapping into night time spa trend

Mallory Court Hotel and Spa is serving up a new twilight edition of its award-winning Elan Spa as it adapts to changing consumer habits, as home working has created more spare time for people in the evenings.

A boutique Warwickshire hotel is serving up a new twilight edition of its award-winning Elan Spa as it adapts to changing consumer habits.

The four AA red star Mallory Court Hotel and Spa in Leamington is launching the new offering which will provide visitors with the chance to combine dinner in the Asian-inspired Sencha restaurant, two-hour use of the hotel’s spa facilities, and a 55-minute treatment between 5pm and 8pm every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

It comes as home working has created more spare time for people in the evenings – something which hotel bosses are tapping into.

Mallory Court Hotel and Spa

After their evening meal, guests can explore the Elan Spa – which has a five-bubble rating by the Good Spa Guide – including a salt sauna, steam room, and hydrotherapy pool, as well as an outdoor glass-fronted sauna and hot tub.

Popular treatments visitors can take advantage of include the “drift away” top-to-toe massage using Mediterranean oils, which helps to calm an active mind and soothe frazzled nerves; while the “work it out” treatment begins with body brushing before going into a deep tissue massage to relieve tired, aching muscles.

Tara James, senior spa manager at Mallory Court Hotel and Spa, said: “While spas are traditionally associated with the day time, we are starting to see an emerging demand for night time spa experiences.

“Daily schedules have become more flexible since Covid – especially for those who work from home – and the removal of the daily commute combined with household chores being done on the lunch break means more people now have more free time on weeknights.

“More spare time in the darker and colder winter nights can be a breeding ground for low mood which our twilight spa offering is great for combatting - whether that is for the social element with family and friends, or from a therapeutic perspective.

“The twilight spa is open to the public, not just hotel guests, and we’d encourage visitors to book in advance.”

For more details about the twilight spa, and to book, visit www.mallory.co.uk/twilight-spa-evening

