Warwickshire housebuilder donates more than £500 to two local organisations

A local housebuilder is supporting two Warwickshire organisations in their missions to support the community.

Redrow Midlands, which is currently building at Redrow at Houlton, located in Clifton upon Dunsmore, has donated more than £500 in total to the Newbold on Avon Community Partnership, in Rugby, and 2nd Attleborough Brownies, in Nuneaton, as part of its Community Fund initiative.

The fund provides local organisations with donations to help them thrive, with community groups and charities encouraged to apply for their share of a £7,500 pot.

The Newbold on Avon Community Partnership is a voluntary body that provides heavily discounted food from The Chapel on Main Street in Newbold to elderly people and young families who are struggling to make ends meet.

Newbold on Avon Community Partnership pictured in front of the community motorhome used to help distribute food following a £350 donation from Redrow Midlands

The £350 donation from Redrow Midlands has been used to purchase cookware, including slow cookers, microwaves and air fryers, that were then distributed to the Newbold and Brownsover community. Slow cookers and air fryers use less energy than ovens and are therefore a more cost-effective option for residents in the community to prepare nutritious food at a lower cost.

The 2nd Attleborough Brownies received £240 in funding from Redrow Midlands to purchase rucksacks and a drawstring bag for each Brownie ahead of their upcoming Pack Holiday.

Brownies is a part of the Girlguiding movement for girls aged 7-10, which helps young girls develop confidence, skills, and friendships through fun activities and challenges.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director at Redrow Midlands, said: “We are delighted to be able to support both the Newbold on Avon Community Partnership and 2nd Attleborough Brownies with our latest Community Fund donations.

“We are committed to building thriving communities within our developments and are proud to support exceptional organisations that are dedicated to serving the residents of Warwickshire and across the Midlands. We hope our donations will enable these groups to continue their important work in helping others in the community.”

