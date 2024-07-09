Warwickshire Housebuilder reveals how three-storey homes are redefining modern living

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barratt Homes is shining the spotlight on its three-storey homes and revealing the hidden secrets to making the most out of flexible living spaces at its developments across Warwickshire.

For many home buyers, a three-storey home can be the ideal solution for modern living while offering generous spaces for quality family time and the freedom to transform additional rooms or floors.

Calling all small business owners

In recent years, many people have developed new hobbies and interests that have expanded to small businesses or side hustles.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter

BWM - The Kingsville (left) and Alderney (right) Style Homes

Having a spare bedroom can prove beneficial for those looking to start a new business or those looking for a little extra space to grow their business. For beauticians and candle makers alike, a room to plan, stock and create may tick the boxes.

Make it a forever home

According to Top Removals, the average person in the UK will move eight times in their lifetime, often looking for the perfect home to accommodate a lifestyle change, a growing family or just the need for more space.

With a three storey home, generous living spaces provide plenty of opportunity to be converted into a forever space in your home. For young families, a spare room can be transformed into a space that continues to meet the entire family's needs over a long period.

BWM - Street of Kingsville Style Homes

A dedicated quiet room could prove an ideal space for reading, quiet reflection for young children or meditation. Alternatively, parents can utilise the space as a sanctuary for a great night at home, alone or with family and friends. Overall, a three storey home can adapt as life changes.

Content creation

According to Startups., over 50% of adults now refer to themselves as content creators with many taking on podcasting, blogging and social media as primary avenues.

For new and experienced content creators, convenient and flexible living spaces offer the choice of a dedicated room to produce content away from the rest of the house. A gaming room for live streams or a room dedicated to try-on hauls, three storey homes offer plenty of opportunity.

BWM - Kingsville open plan kitchen& dining space

Embracing family

With many families reaping the benefits of multigenerational living including, financial stability, childcare arrangements, support through ill health and relief from loneliness, three storey homes may offer a practical solution to some of the challenges faced when living with family.

Whether it be due to a change in circumstances or for health reasons, flexible living spaces give many the choice to open their home to family members and relieve the costs of additional care or the general worries of wellbeing.

Multigenerational living has increased over recent years, according to ONS, 2019 figures found 222,885 households included a person under 45, an over 69 and someone in between – 891,729 people in total.

There are currently three storey homes available at Aston Grange and Elborough Place, with a range of offers and moving schemes available on selected properties including Part Exchange and Deposit Boost.

Tanya Silk, Sales Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “The three storey properties at our Warwickshire developments have been expertly designed to provide the very best of spacious and modern living for all families.

“We’d encourage anyone interested in learning more about the properties available to book an appointment with one of our Sales Advisers at the development.”

A virtual Kingsville style home is now available online for residents who wish to try their hand at designing their own home room by room and seeing exactly what to do with the space available. To try the tool out, visit the website at Create Your Perfect House.