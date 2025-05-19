Warwickshire housebuilder unveils new show home

David Wilson Homes has opened a brand-new show home at its Heritage Grange development in Upper Lighthorne.

The three bedroom Archford show home allows customers to explore the features of the property and picture how it could suit their needs. Fully furnished, the design will give customers an insight into the modern and energy-efficient features of the homes available at the development.

Downstairs, there is an open-plan kitchen-diner with French doors leading to the garden, which creates a light and bright home all year round. There is also a spacious lounge and a cloakroom, presenting both comfort and convenience.

Upstairs, there is the main bedroom with an en suite, an additional double bedroom, a single bedroom and a family bathroom. The single bedroom can comfortably double-up as an office space for anyone needing to work from home.

B&DWM - 004_Heritage Grange - The show home garden at David Wilson Homes' Warwickshire development

This customisable home is perfect for new and growing families who are starting their journey on the property ladder.

To help customers further, David Wilson Homes has a variety of schemes and offers available for house hunters to take advantage of, including the Deposit Boost scheme and the Part Exchange scheme.

Steve Barton, Senior Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We are pleased to open the new Archford show home at Heritage Grange, and we know that it will give our customers a great insight into the properties we have available.

“We encourage anyone interested in a brand-new home to visit our development and tour the properties available.”

B&DWM - 034 - A kitchen and dining area in a typical David Wilson Home in Warwickshire

Heritage Grange currently has a collection of three and four bedroom properties available with prices starting from £335,000.

The development’s prime location puts it within 14.3 acres of green open space and, being only two miles away from the M40, makes it perfect for commuters to Birmingham and Oxford with the best of both worlds.