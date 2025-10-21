Warwickshire housebuilder welcomes house hunters behind the scenes

Local house hunters are invited to attend Barratt Homes’ Behind the Scenes event at its Ashlawn Gardens development in Rugby, offering an exclusive look at how the housebuilder delivers its five-star quality across every home.

Taking place on Saturday, October 25, the event will offer keen property seekers the chance to explore the development and its homes currently under construction.

Prospective buyers will see first-hand how the leading developer creates energy efficient homes with top of the range specifications that keep the heat up and the energy bills down. With a variety of home styles available to explore, it’s the perfect opportunity to envision life in a new home.

Buyers will also have the chance to learn more about the offers and schemes available to them, like the developer’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme where a variety of key workers such as police force, fire service, prison service, education and NHS, can save up to £25,000.

BN - A CGI of the Hesketh style show home at the development

Kerry Mullen, Head of Sales at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “Whether you're just starting your search or ready to buy, this event is a welcoming space to explore, ask questions, and imagine your future.

“Our team of experts will be on hand to help you gain a deeper understanding of what goes into creating a Barratt Homes property. We encourage anyone interested in joining the development to sign up to our Behind the Scenes event.”

For more information or to book onto our Behind the Scenes event, please visit the development website. Alternatively, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8481.