Warwickshire housebuilders sponsor Scouts’ annual bowls memberships

Barratt and David Wilson Homes have partnered with Avon Valley Indoor Bowls Club to provide free annual memberships for a scout group in Upper Lighthorne.

A £400 donation was made by the leading developments to provide free memberships for the 1st Kineton Scouts, which will enable them to play indoor bowls in their community for the next year.

The scouts were recently invited to a taster session at the club on Avon Valley Way, at which they received an induction to the game and played a series of games over a Friday evening.

Neil Jones, Group Leader at 1st Kineton Scout Group, said: “The children had a great time and were fully engaged. It’s great we have this club on our doorstep and appreciate the support from the developers and our community champion.”

Barratt and DWH have covered the costs for the Scouts' memberships for a year

Part of Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ donation also went towards raffle prizes at the bowls club’s regular quiz nights.

As noted by Bowls World, indoor bowls improves hand-eye coordination and strengthens muscle tone. Being part of a club also creates a sense of belonging and teamwork, something which the scouts can build on throughout the year.

Dawn Chapman, Treasurer at Avon Valley Indoor Bowls Club, said: “Our club is at the heart of the Upper Lighthorne community and it is an inclusive club for all ages, whether you are new to bowls or have been playing for years. This club runs a free bowls for health programme, hosts monthly quiz nights, corporate team events and much more.”

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “It’s a pleasure to work with Avon Valley Indoor Bowls Club to bring the community together and sponsor the annual memberships for 1st Kineton Scouts.”

The Scouts trying their hand at bowls in Upper Lighthorne

Dominic Harman, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “There is a wide range of benefits to being part of a bowls club, and we hope the scouts can build on their skills with regular visits to Avon Valley Indoor Bowls Club over the next year.”

For more information about the club, visit the Facebook page at Avon Valley Indoor Bowls Club.

Avon Valley Indoor Bowls Club is located close to Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Aston Grange and Heritage Grange developments, and the sponsorship of the scouts is designed to continue the support for the local community.