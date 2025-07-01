Warwickshire ladies bring home six gold medals from British Bowls Championships

British Bowls Championships Junior Pairs Gold Medallists

Representing England at the British Bowls Championships is no mean feat and Warwickshire did them proud as they took Gold Medals in both the Fours and the Junior Pairs.

The British Bowls Championships in Llandrindod Wells turned out to be another exciting week for Warwickshire as the 2024 National Fours Winners - Michelle Meadowcroft, Ellie Hamblett, Emily Kernick and Kirsty Richards (Royal Leamington Spa); and National Junior Pairs Winners - Lily-Mae Adams (Welford) and Emily Kernick (RLS) both came home with GOLD medals for ENGLAND. Congratulations - we are very proud of you all.