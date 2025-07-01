Warwickshire Ladies take the lead in national Johns Trophy competition

The first round of the Johns Trophy against Oxfordshire at Royal Leamington Spa was heralded by threats of extreme heat but on the day the clouds kept the temperature at bay until the last hour or so and everyone managed the 21 ends with Warwickshire winning 143-89 and going into the lead as they wait to play Gloucestershire next week.

Highest Winning Rink went to Emily Kernick with Michelle Meadowcroft, Tracy Wheeler (all RLS) and Ginny Burns (Warwick Boat Club) who never looked in doubt and eased their way to a resounding 36-7 win.

Maureen Edwards with Nicola Bradshaw (both Rugby Thornfield), Anita Cowdrill and Jenny Wickens (both RLS) were very steady as they retained their lead through the game to finish 22-11.

Debbie Bloxham with Jane Chedgzoy (both Stratford), Lily-Mae Adams (Welford) and Becky Lever (Rugby Thornfield) set off strongly and were 9-1 ahead at 5 ends before the opposition started to pull back but not enough to deter them as they went on to win 24-16.

Warwickshire in Action

Jenny Corn (Lillington) with Wendy Wilson (Welford), Ros Taylor (Avenue Coventry) and Aleen Shuttleworth (Stoke) also started strongly and were 12-1 up at 5 ends but a strong pull back by the opposition over the next 5 ends kept them at bay before they found their momentum again and went on to win 22-19.

Kirsty Richards with Dawn Horne, Heather Mills (all RLS) and Amy Williams (Sherwood Park) were always ahead and finished 19-16.

Liz Wooding with Gillian Greenbank, Anna Molony (All Avenue Coventry) and Sue Hornsby (Lillington) had a fight on their hands from the beginning but were able to pull ahead by just one shot on the 15th end before going one shot down on the 18th before successfully getting a draw on the last end to finish 20-20.

County President (Pat Gagg) was delighted to be able to present Johns Trophy Flashes to Gillian Greenbank, Ros Taylor, Jenny Wickens, Michelle Meadowcroft, Becky Lever and Wendy Wilson together with a Johns and Walker Flash to Emily Kernick - reflecting their bowling ability and success over three years.