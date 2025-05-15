Warwickshire land agency hits the mark raising £50k at annual charity clay shoot

Warwickshire-based land, development and property agency Newton LDP has raised over £50,000 at its fourth annual charity clay shoot, the most successful event to date, with proceeds split between the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) and Cancer Research.

Held on Thursday 8 May at the Shuckburgh Estate, on the Warwickshire-Northamptonshire border, the popular event brought together more than 180 shooters, over 220 attendees and 40 volunteers, all helping to contribute to the impressive fundraising total.

Funds raised will support two deserving causes, with £41,054 donated to RABI and £9,083 donated to Cancer Research, in memory of Tim Parfitt, who’s career within land development spanned nearly four decades. Since the inaugural event in 2022, the Newton LDP clay shoot has now raised almost £135,000 for charitable causes.

Richard Foxon, managing director at Newton LDP, said: “We’re incredibly proud of how far the charity shoot has come in just four years. The support from across the land, property and farming communities continues to be phenomenal, and it’s thanks to the enthusiasm and generosity of everyone involved that we’ve been able to raise such a fantastic sum for two very worthy charities.”

Newton LDP's charity clay shoot day

Guests enjoyed a professionally run shoot delivered by Honesberie Shooting, a gourmet lunch served by Flying Pig Catering, raffle and live charity auction. The 2025 event was also marked by a powerful keynote speech from James Chapman MBE, a farm safety campaigner and former farmer who shared his personal experience of life-changing injury and the critical support RABI provided him.

Emily Millington, national fundraising manager at RABI, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the continued support shown by Newton LDP and all those who took part in this year’s event. These funds will allow us to keep making a positive impact on farming communities across England and Wales.”

This year’s event was supported by a number of generous sponsors, including Lodders, Sytner Jaguar Land Rover Coventry, Honesberie, Ainscough Strategic Land, Manor Oak Homes, BTE Plant Sales, Graf UK, Brookbanks, Richard George Tailoring, Stockton House, Wates Developments, Hallam Land and Naunton Downs.

Attendees were assisted throughout the day by a fleet of Land Rovers and Defenders supplied by Sytner Jaguar Land Rover Coventry to help navigate the estate’s challenging terrain.

Next year’s event has already been confirmed to take place on Thursday 14 May 2026.

To learn more about Newton LDP, visit www.newtonldp.com