Warwickshire lawyers’ medical negligence expertise endorsed for further five years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two Warwickshire medical negligence experts have been reaccredited for a further five years by a leading industry body.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two Warwickshire medical negligence experts have been reaccredited for a further five years by a leading industry body.

Tom Barnes, partner and head of medical negligence, and Richard Stanford, partner and medical negligence solicitor, at law firm Brindley Twist Tafft & James (BTTJ), have again been awarded membership of the AvMA (Action Against Medical Accidents) Specialist Clinical Negligence Panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom was first given accreditation with AvMA in 1996 and Richard in 2018.

Richard Stanford, partner, BTTJ

The AvMA was established in 1982 and today the specialist clinical negligence panel is a highly sought-after quality mark for medical negligence specialists.

Mr Barnes is also a member of The Law Society Clinical Negligence Panel and a senior litigator member of The Association of Personal Injury Lawyers.

Richard Stanford joined the Medical Negligence Department at BTTJ in 2010 following a career at The Law Society and Solicitors Regulation Authority. He became a partner at BTTJ in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Khan, managing partner at BTTJ, said: “Tom and his team work on medical negligence cases nationwide and have been successfully helping people obtain the answers and compensation they deserve for many years. Our lawyers provide expert guidance throughout the process of making a claim and look after you every step of the way.

Tom Barnes, partner, BTTJ

“They have extensive knowledge and experience in advising claimants and their families, helping them get through what can be the most difficult of times.”

BTTJ has been providing legal advice in Warwickshire since 1797 and has offices in Coventry, Warwick, Balsall Common and Southam.