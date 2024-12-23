Warwickshire new homes provider reassures children that Santa knows their new address this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New homes provider Bromford is assuring children settling into its Warwickshire new homes that Father Christmas is well aware of their change of address.

The housing association has supported a diverse range of home seekers in securing their dream Shared Ownership home across the county, and is spreading festive cheer by confirming Santa Claus will visit all of its thriving new communities in 2024.

Bromford is celebrating the magic of the festive season by helping every child embrace their first Christmas in their new home and putting concerns that Santa may not know they have moved to bed.

Catherine Jarrett, Director of Sales and Marketing at Bromford, said: “The Christmas festivities are well underway, and it’s important that we comfort families living in our brand-new homes that Santa is aware that they have changed address.

“We’ve seen incredible progress at our developments in Warwickshire this year, with letting children know that they’re on Santa’s radar an important step in making them feel truly at home this Christmas.”

Bromford has been a key contributor to the increased accessibility of Shared Ownership homes and education around the affordable route onto the property ladder.

Shared Ownership gives those who do not currently own a property the chance to secure a new build home with Bromford. Homebuyers pay a mortgage on the share they own and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning a smaller deposit is required.