Warwickshire pie supplier celebrates growing Aldi partnership

A Warwickshire pie supplier is celebrating its rising partnership with Aldi this British Pie Week (March 3-9).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shire Foods, based in Leamington Spa, is working with Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket to bring a brand-new range of Crestwood pies to Aldi shoppers this year.

The new pies, which include an exciting American-inspired flavour, will be available to buy in stores across the UK from May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shire Foods has partnered with Aldi since 2008 and is the supplier of its full range of Crestwood Frozen Pies, as well as popular baked items such as its Bacon and Cheese Wraps.

Shire Foods is celebrating its rising partnership with Aldi this British Pie Week (3rd-9th March).

The business first opened its doors in Warwick in 1970, before moving to a larger factory in Leamington Spa in 2006. Since the beginning of its partnership with Aldi, the supplier has increased its workforce from 50 to 300 employees and invested in cutting-edge technology, enabling it to produce more than 30 million pies and other pastry products for the supermarket in 2024 alone.

Kevin Newey, Commercial Manager at Shire Foods, said: “Collaboration in business is vital and we’re proud to have been a key supplier to Aldi for the past 17 years.

“Over the last few months, we’ve been working closely on several exciting new products, and we can’t wait to launch these into stores for people to try.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director for Buying at Aldi UK, said: “Building long-term relationships with British businesses like Shire Foods is hugely important to us, and it has been brilliant to watch them go from strength to strength.

“Our Crestwood range is enormously popular with customers, and I have no doubt the new pies will go down a treat with shoppers.”