Warwickshire PR announces launch of third season of popular marketing podcast, PR in your Pocket
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Alcester based Jenna, who has written for publications such as Grazia and Glamour magazine, hosts the popular PR podcast PR in your Pocket, to show business owners practical, simple steps to get all over the media
After the success of the first two seasons, which saw expert guests such as journalists, marketing experts and entrepreneurs, all share their insight into the media landscape, the third season has now launched.
The popular marketing series kicked off this week with a special interview episode with journalist Michelle Morgan Davies, who is a regular contributor to Metro and The Mirror.
Jenna, who is also hosting her second PR event in Birmingham next month, says: "I'm so excited to be launching the latest series of PR in your Pocket. After helping clients get featured in publications such as Forbes and The Financial Times, I'm excited to reach as many business owners as possible to show them how simple getting themselves in the media can be.”
PR in your Pocket is available to listen on Spotify and Apple podcasts now.