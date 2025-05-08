Warwickshire PR announces launch of third season of popular marketing podcast, PR in your Pocket

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PR expert and journalist Jenna Farmer has announced the launch of the third series of her popular PR podcast, PR in your Pocket, which arrived on Apple and Spotify podcasts this week..

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alcester based Jenna, who has written for publications such as Grazia and Glamour magazine, hosts the popular PR podcast PR in your Pocket, to show business owners practical, simple steps to get all over the media

After the success of the first two seasons, which saw expert guests such as journalists, marketing experts and entrepreneurs, all share their insight into the media landscape, the third season has now launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular marketing series kicked off this week with a special interview episode with journalist Michelle Morgan Davies, who is a regular contributor to Metro and The Mirror.

PR in your Pocket is avaliable on Spotify and Apple podcasts

Jenna, who is also hosting her second PR event in Birmingham next month, says: "I'm so excited to be launching the latest series of PR in your Pocket. After helping clients get featured in publications such as Forbes and The Financial Times, I'm excited to reach as many business owners as possible to show them how simple getting themselves in the media can be.”

PR in your Pocket is available to listen on Spotify and Apple podcasts now.