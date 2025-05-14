Warwickshire records concerning rise in fire deaths despite low deliberate fire rates

Warwickshire has been identified as a region with a concerning recent increase in fire-related deaths despite low incident numbers, according to new research revealing the area experiences just 2.51 deliberate fires per day but has recorded an unexpected surge in fatalities since 2020.

The study by Safety Group UK ranks deliberate fire incidents across UK regions, highlighting Warwickshire's alarming shift from a decade with no fire deaths to a recent concerning pattern of fatalities.

Key Findings

Warwickshire ranks among the bottom 10 nationally with just 2.51 deliberate fires per day

Between 2022 and early 2025, the region recorded just 8 casualties but 4 fatalities from arson incidents -- a disproportionate death toll for a low-volume county

The region experienced no fire-related fatalities from 2010 to 2020, making the recent increase particularly stark

Post-pandemic fatalities have surged to 15 (2020-2025) compared to zero in the pre-pandemic period (2015-2019), highlighting a dramatic deterioration in safety outcomes

Top 10 Deliberate Fires Per Day

From Perfect Record to Concerning Trend

The report highlights Warwickshire's dramatic shift from exemplary safety to concerning outcomes.

From 2010 to 2020, Warwickshire maintained a perfect record of zero fire-related deaths, making it one of the safest counties in the UK. However, this changed dramatically in the post-pandemic period, with 15 fatalities recorded from 2020 to 2025 -- all occurring after a decade of no deaths.

The surge was particularly pronounced in 2021/22, when the county recorded 9 deaths in a single year, followed by 4 more deaths in 2022/23. This pattern represents one of the most dramatic deteriorations in fire safety outcomes of any UK region.

Bottom 10 Deliberate Fires Per Day

Low Casualties Despite Fatality Increase

Despite the concerning rise in fatalities, overall casualty figures have remained low:

Casualties have generally remained in single digits annually

The post-pandemic period saw just 18 casualties (2020-2025), only slightly higher than the 14 recorded pre-pandemic (2015-2019)

Between 2022 and early 2025, just 8 casualties were recorded

This unusual pattern of low injuries but relatively high fatalities suggests that while deliberate fires are relatively rare in Warwickshire, those that do occur may be particularly severe or deadly.

Fire Incident Types

Warwickshire shows a predominance of outdoor and vehicle-related fire incidents:

6,016 secondary arson incidents since 2010

1,243 deliberate road vehicle fires

507 other outdoor arson incidents

390 arson attacks on other buildings

208 deliberate dwelling fires

This indicates a high outdoor fire frequency for the region's size, though the relatively low number of dwelling fires makes the fatality spike even more unusual.

Recent Annual Arson Volumes

2022/23: 493 deliberate fires

2023/24: 299 deliberate fires

2024/25: 371 deliberate fires (forecast)

Average: ~388 arson incidents per year

Dramatic Seasonal Variations

Warwickshire demonstrates some of the most dramatic seasonal patterns in arson activity nationally:

In 2021/22, deliberate fires dropped significantly between halves of the year by 48.1%

In 2022/23, they rose by 57.2% between the first half (180 fires) and second half (283 fires)

This represents one of the most dramatic seasonal reversals seen in any UK region, suggesting strong environmental or behavioural factors affecting fire incidence.