Warwickshire residents commemorate D-Day with Air Show Excursion

Warwickshire residents wanting to mark the poignant 80th anniversary of D-Day travelled by coach to the Duxford Summer Air Show at the Imperial War Museum last weekend as part of an organised trip to commemorate those that fought in the second world war.

On June 6, 1944, the largest amphibious invasion ever attempted involved over 156,000 Allied troops from the United States, Britain, Canada, and other nations, who stormed the beaches of Normandy, France with the mission of breaking through the Nazi defenses and begin the liberation of Western Europe during World War II.

Events across the country are being hosted to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, with people across the United Kingdom honoring the courage and sacrifice of those who fought in World War II.

Johnsons Coaches have seen demand for D-day excursions to commemorate the 80th anniversary.

Departing from Johnsons Coaches depot in Henley-in-Arden, the tourists enjoyed an epic Second World War mass flight display at the Imperial War Museum’s air show near Cambridge. The air show featured regular fly pasts by aircraft from the second world war, and re-enactment teams on the ground brought the story of the D-Day landings to life.