Warwickshire rural homes required for ‘Pawsome’ rescue dogs

The team at Dogs Trust Kenilworth is currently caring for an array of pawsome pooches that are looking to escape to the country for their forever homes.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether home is a country cottage, bungalow, or farmhouse, Dogs Trust Kenilworth has lots of dogs seeking new owners who live in quiet rural locations.

Dogs Trust aims to find all dogs a loving forever family. Staff carry out thorough behavioural and veterinary assessments and get to know every dog’s likes and dislikes so that each dog can be matched to the right home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many dogs in the charity’s care would greatly benefit from finding their forever home in the countryside. These include dogs that have experienced an unsettled or neglected past, that are uncomfortable or worried around other dogs or that lack confidence and don’t like loud noises. These also include ‘Underdogs’ which is the term given to any dog that has spent more than six months in Dogs Trust care.

Effie is looking for a home this winter.

Underdogs may have simply been overlooked or may require extra training or ongoing veterinary treatment.

One dog who is awaiting a rural abode is Effie the six-year-old Foxhound, who is looking for a relaxing, quiet home. Effie, who has been with the charity for over 600 days, is a bright and active girl, who is looking for a home where she can keep up her training.

She loves to go for walks, but can be quite sensitive, finding the outside world a bit overwhelming, so is looking for a quiet forever home, close to some peaceful spots to explore. Effie is an independent girl, who in her new home, would love nothing more than a space to escape to when things get a bit much. Once you get to know her and show her that she is in a safe space, Effie will be a loyal companion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma-Jane Thomas, Manager at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, said: “It’s not just humans who want to escape to the country; lots of our fantastic dogs are seeking new homes in rural areas.

“Many potential adopters are looking for a dog that can cope with being walked in public parks, going to doggy day care and are comfortable around other people and dogs, but for some of our dogs, this busy life is not for them. Instead, they require regular routines and a much quieter life with minimum interaction with strangers, which includes being exercised in areas that are largely free from other dogs.

"We hope by highlighting some of our amazing dogs looking for the quiet life, we can find them their perfect matches.”

But it isn’t just Effie who needs a quiet place to live; Dogs Trust Kenilworth has lots of other residents looking to escape to the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This winter Dogs Trust is looking to show that pooches who need more space are still a wonderful catch and can still be the star of the show.

You can find out more about Effie and the pawsome pooches at Dogs Trust Kenilworth by visiting www.dogstrust.org.uk/kenilworth