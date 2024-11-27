Warwickshire student lands job with older brother thanks to 'invaluable' college support

A talented young entrepreneur is in a position to do business with family thanks to targeted support from his former college.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Crow, the brains and brawn behind Crow Carpentry, was keen to offer his younger brother Alfie an apprenticeship to help meet demand for his services, but had no employment procedures in place.

That was until the 23-year-old approached WCG (Warwickshire College Group), which includes Moreton Morrell College where he once studied, for advice on tax and insurance matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, thanks to their specialist support, Sam has a bird’s eye view of employment law and his brother has a familiar boss he can count on!

John Colclough, from Warwickshire College Group, with apprentice Alfie Crow, centre, and his older brother Sam.

“I can’t speak highly enough of WCG,” said Sam, who started his vocational journey at Moreton Morrell College in 2018.

“Because I had never started a business before, I did not have PAYE in place and I wasn’t insured correctly.

“WCG walked me through the whole process and were very patient as they explained it all. I really don’t think I could have done it on my own.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam singled out John Colclough, Head of Business Development at WCG, for particular praise.

He added: “If it wasn’t for people like John, young entrepreneurs like me, who might not be the best academically, would not be able to take on apprentices because they wouldn’t have the skills and policies in place.

“We had one or two teething problems, but he persevered and guided me through it. I really am grateful to him and to WCG for their invaluable support, and I know Alfie is too.”

John said it was a pleasure to help Sam develop the skills he needed to adapt his business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sam was a willing learner at Moreton Morrell College and equally when he asked for our support later in life as a would-be employer,” John said.

“Everyone at WCG is incredibly proud of him. It’s great to see Sam take Alfie under his wing. Sam’s hands-on guidance, coupled with the college tuition, will help to prepare Alfie for a bright future.”

Moreton Morrell College allowed Sam to continue his apprenticeship despite switching courses from joinery to carpentry, and moving to a different employer.

He picked up invaluable skills and contacts during his apprenticeship and began to carry out jobs away from his main place of employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Confident he had sufficient knowledge and a strong enough client base, Sam went on his own and launched Crow Carpentry two years ago.

Sam has never forgotten his roots. So when Alfie, 16, approached his older brother for careers advice he was the first to recommend Moreton Morrell College as the best place to embark on an apprenticeship.

Sam added: “Learning on the job with me, and from the tutors at Moreton Morrell, I know Alfie is in good hands and perfectly placed to carve out a successful career in carpentry.”