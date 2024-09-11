Warwickshire student takes on Half Marathon challenge for Get A-Head charity

A 20-year-old Warwickshire student who had major thyroid surgery in primary school to avoid being struck down with a hereditary form of cancer is set to embark on a half marathon challenge for charity.

Harry Bromwich from Claverdon will take on the Oxford Half Marathon next month (October) to raise funds for the Get A-Head Charitable Trust, which supports people with head and neck diseases, particularly cancer.

Harry and his family have a long association with the Midlands-founded charity after it supported his father, Edward Bromwich, managing director of eHB Residential, through his battle with a rare form of thyroid cancer.

The charity, which is now chaired by Edward’s identical twin brother, Tom Bromwich, also played a vital role in funding research which led to the discovery of the faulty gene responsible for causing the cancer.

Harry said: “Because of the hereditary nature of my dad’s cancer, it meant my uncle Tom had to have his thyroid gland removed as a preventative measure. Because of the risks, it also meant that me and my sister had to have our thyroid removed at a young age and so did my three cousins (Tom’s children).

“Back then there was no simple way to determine whether we also shared the faulty gene so we had to undergo a series of rather unpleasant tests, and it was eventually decided by our parents, along with doctors, that it would be best for us all to have surgery to remove our thyroid gland as a preventative measure.

“I don’t remember a huge amount about the operation other than spending a few days recovering in Birmingham’s Children’s Hospital and I was too young really to understand what it all meant.

“However, now that I’m older, I obviously have a much better understanding about why it was so important for us to have the surgery.

“The only lasting impact for me really is that I have to take daily medication to control my thyroxine levels and have to undergo routine blood tests.

“On a much wider scale however, the research funded by Get A-Head means that a simple blood test has now been developed which will determine whether anyone else in our family or anywhere else in the world has the faulty gene responsible for causing familial medullary thyroid carcinoma,” added Harry.

“It’s for this reason and all the other great work Get A-Head does to fund research, education and equipment to support people with head and neck diseases that I have decided to run the Oxford Half Marathon.

“I want to give something back and this will be a big challenge.”

Harry, who went to Princethorpe College near Rugby, is now in his final year at Oxford Brookes University studying real estate.

It will be the first time he has attempted a half marathon but has been training hard all summer.

He also spent some time in Devon training with his auntie, Imogen Yeoman, who is no stranger to endurance events having completed 15 marathons during her lifetime including this year’s London Marathon to raise funds for Get A-Head.

Tom Bromwich, chair of trustees, said: “Harry and his sister as well as my own three children went through a really tough time when they were younger. They endured lots of painful, regular tests and also major surgery at a young age.

“They all know what an important role Get A-Head has played in our lives and myself along with all the trustees are really honoured that Harry will be stepping out to undertake this huge challenge to help us raise funds.

“Get A-Head is committed to supporting cutting-edge research, pioneering technology and education which improves the lives of people with head and neck diseases, particularly cancer.

“We’ll all be rooting for Harry and wish him the very best of luck.”

Anyone wishing to donate to Get A-Head and support Harry’s half marathon challenge can visit the Just Giving page here https://shorturl.at/0gP8l.