Warwickshire suicide prevention charity sees three-fold increase in demand ahead of Christmas

A suicide prevention charity based in Warwick is gearing up for its busiest Christmas yet after seeing demand surging three-fold, as it marks the launch of a festive song and TV advert to raise funds.

SOS Silence of Suicide - founded by Yvette and Michael Mansfield in 2015 - received in the region of 16,500 calls in October and November, which is up from around 5,600 calls during the same period last year – and the charity is expecting the trend to continue.

The helpline provides a safe, confidential space for people who are experiencing poor emotional health and having suicidal thoughts.

The surge in demand comes as SOS Silence in Suicide releases its music single - Find Your Light - which is the backing track for SOS Silence of Suicide’s Christmas TV advert that is now airing on Sky during the festive period.

The advert highlights how difficult some people can find Christmas and encourages those who are struggling to reach out, as well as seeking donations from the public to help maintain and expand services in 2025 and beyond.

Key services in need of funding include training voluntary and employed call handlers, through to helping the charity to reach their £10,000 fundraising target for their new and unique mobile wellbeing hubs to take mental health support out into communities that need support.

Georgina Jones, Deputy CEO at SOS Silence of Suicide said: “For some, poor mental health can intensify the closer we get to Christmas because of money worries or family issues, but our message to those struggling is clear: we are here for you.

“Our song and TV advert have an important role to play in communicating this message, but to also remind those who are more fortunate how they can donate to support our cause as we gear up for an even busier 2025.

“The rise in demand we are seeing underlines the need for the support that we are providing for communities across the UK, and so we are appealing for people to donate whatever they can to ensure we can continue to support the growing number of young people and adults who are coming to us for help.”

Find Your Light was written by SOS Silence of Suicide Trustee and music producer Lorna James, with the song performed by Resonate! Choir, Marsha Webbe and Ava Mason–Allen.

Lorna said: “There is an expectation for everyone to be in a great mood and excited at Christmas, but at the same time, it comes with an incredible amount of pressure and can leave people feeling exhausted and empty.

“It was important for me to create a song which gives a message of hope and shows that support is out there for those that need it.

“This is the first time I have worked with a choir, and it was a special moment to see my song performed by 60 people – many of whom themselves have been impacted by suicide in some way.

“I hope that the advert reaches some of those in need this Christmas and encourages them to reach out.”

For more information about the charity, and to donate, visit www.sossilenceofsuicide.org/donate

Find Your Light can be streamed and downloaded on Spotify, Apple Music and other digital streaming platforms.

To view a copy of the TV advert visit https://www.youtube.com/@sossilenceofsuicide3591