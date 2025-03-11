Warwickshire tennis company offers prizes in tennis ‘first’

Tennis Kids, are offering youngsters a chance to win extraordinary prizes at tennis tournaments in Warwickshire.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pool tables, HD TV’s and international footballs are just some of the prizes being offered in all standard tournaments being held weekly on Sundays at Tudor Grange Leisure Centre’s indoor courts. Sri Lankan pro player Janali Manamperi, who is organising the events said “Traditionally there haven’t been prizes at junior tennis events but we think if a child has worked hard then they deserve something special, just like their heroes on television.

As well as great prizes we are giving away large gold and silver trophies – some of which are bigger than the children themselves, and Tennis Kids t shirts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pool tables haven’t been won yet but already one player has won a large HD TV worth more than £400 – and we intend to continue like this.

Winners of the Sunday Solihull tournament

Crucially, we are giving great prizes also in our lower standard events both in mini and full tennis so everyone gets a fair chance of winning something.

Along with umpires for every match to ensure fair play – a must with such lucrative prizes on offer – we think our tournaments for all ages and standards are not to be missed, and they are easy to enter, too.” said Janali.

Tournaments weekly include mini or ‘short’ tennis and full court tennis for various standards, with adult events planned on being introduced in the coming weeks.

For more information contact www.tenniskids.co.uk.