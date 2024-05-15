Warwickshire top runner Matt Scarsbrook wins Leicestershire Road Running League event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matt Scarsbrook of Badgers Club in Warwickshire set off with a cracking pace from the start to comfortable win the West End Runners 8-mile road race which counted as the third round of the Leicestershire Road Running League series.

The runner took command upfront and ran solo all the way to the end and easily defied hot conditions.

Matt Scarsbrook was a comfortable winner in the men's open race at the West End Runners 8-mile road race in Sunday's competition which counted as the third round of the Leicestershire Road Running League series (LRRL) which kicked off towards the end of March, writes Geshom Nyathi

The top and popular runner in Leicestershire from Badgers Club was part of a big squad from Warwickshire, who are regular competitors in Leicestershire’s annual running fixture which is made up of 10 events which will conclude in September.

Matt Scarsbrook racing unchallenged on his way to a comfortable victory

Scarsbrook tactically set off with a cracking pace from the start and ran unchallenged behind a lead biker who guided runners not to take the wrong route on a good course with only one big climb which stretched the runners.

Not-withstanding excessive heat on the day, Scarsbrook was equal to the challenge's racing victory in a time of 41 minutes 56 seconds and retained his title from last year’s competition.

Most of the runners bemoaned hot conditions and they lined up to receive water from the officials who were kept busy providing refreshments to a field of around 800 starters.

Scarsbrook, a bronze-muscled runner who twice runner-up in two league events behind Mo Hussein of Roadhoggs Leicetser AC, surprisingly did not complain of humidity.

“I have just come back home from a family visit in Turkey where temperatures were relatively high. It was not a setback to me. I enjoyed the race, although it was near my personal over the distance”, said Scarsbrook who is set to defend his Bosworth half marathon title in Market Harborough which would be the fourth round of the LRRL series.

There was exceptional good running by West End Runner’s Ben Darlow who came second behind Scarsbrook in 44:56. The hosting club runner said, “Matt was too quick from the start. I could see him all the way, but it was difficult to catch him”, said Darlow.

Another Leicestershire runner, Luke Ingram from Owls AC and a regular competitor, finished in a good third position in 44 minutes 44 seconds.

Claire Frankland of West End Runners had a brilliant race winning the women’s title in 48mins 45secs, making it two wins out of three races and put herself on course to win the league championship title.

Young Rachel Nealon of Huncote Harriers finished a remarkable second position in 50mins 04secs, ahead of a leading senior runner Grace Tongue of Charnwood AC in 50mins 13secs.

Badgers Club had another big shout winning the men’s team prizes, in the men’s open and men’s veteran divisions. Scarsbrook had effective partnership with David Hill, Ryan Preece and Chris Horton.