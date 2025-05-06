Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of village halls in rural Britain are being given a rallying call to arms to ensure they remain relevant.

The traditional multi-use halls have seen bookings for everything from pantomimes to birthday parties drop in recent years, though the actual number of halls has remained stable at more than 10,000.

Now they are seeking expert help to market themselves to a new generation and remain relevant in a high-tech world and help them recruit the next generation of volunteers.

Pertemps Network Group, one of the UK’s largest recruitment specialists, is supporting more than 400 halls across Warwickshire, hosting a free session with its experts to advise local volunteers on how to make the most of their social media presence to raise interest and bolster bookings.

Pertemps' Andy Blundell helped Warwickshire village hall volunteers with advice on how to promote themselves effectively on social media

Andy Blundell, Social Media Manager at the Meriden-based business, said: “Pertemps has always supported the communities in which it works and this is another example of that ethos.

“Village halls are an incredible resource across the UK but they can sometimes struggle in a noisy digital age to make themselves heard.

“Our support is all about empowering them and highlighting tools they can use to raise their online profiles.”

The session, Being More Social On Social Media, held earlier this month, is the first of a planned series.

Chris Cowcher, Chief Executive Officer of Warwickshire Rural Community Council (WRCC), said: “The halls have proven time and again how robust they are with many having been operating for more than 100 years.

“Volunteers are under more and more pressure, with more and more expectation placed on them – particularly when it comes to running services for the benefit of local residents

“Their work is invaluable. The Pertemps hints and tips and promotion of websites/apps will likely have helped to reduce the burden on this already incredibly busy pool of people by directing them to simple ways to improve the work they are doing.