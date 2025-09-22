Warwickshire Vision Support launches new Kitchen Skills Workshop, and you’re invited
This new kitchen space is designed to reflect real-world cooking environments and is equipped with tools and gadgets to support clients at all stages of their sight loss journey.
It's more than just a kitchen - it’s a place to build confidence and learn essential skills hands-on.
The first Kitchen Skills Workshop is on Tuesday, October 7, 2-4pm at the WVS office, Market Place, Warwick, CV34 4SL.
It's only £5 per person and if attendees feel a little nervous, or need additional support, companion spectators are welcome - free of charge.
The session will be led by our qualified Vision Rehabilitation Specialist, Maria, and will cover:
How to chop, pour and prepare food safely.
The importance of lighting and contrast to make food prep easier.
Organising your workspace.
Trying out handy gadgets like onion spikes, talking tin lids and lots more.
WVS will supply bread, cucumbers, carrots and tomatoes and attendees are encouraged to bring along any extras they may use regularly such as cheese, ham, etc.
Everyone will make a sandwich and the team will go over safety techniques and demonstrate some of the handy gadgets available first-hand.
Afterwards there's a chance to talk it through over a hot drink.
Spaces are limited, so please get in touch to secure your place or to speak with a member of the team:
Email: [email protected]
Email: [email protected]
Call the office: 01926 411331
See you there!