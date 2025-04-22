Warwickshire volunteer Mike to run London marathon as blood bike for NHS support charity
Mike has dedicated his time to helping deliver essential items to treat NHS patients across Warwickshire, Coventry, Birmingham, and Solihull.
Like all of our volunteers, he gives his time freely to help the NHS save lives in our local community. Our service ensures hospitals have access to critical medical supplies whenever they’re needed. Despite our name, we transport far more than just blood—our deliveries include donated breast milk, medical samples, and a wide range of other vital items.
The money raised from Mike’s marathon will help keep our fleet of motorcycles and cars on the road, allowing our charity to continue supporting the NHS 24/7, 365 days a year.
Many people see our bikes on the road and assume we’re a paid emergency service that’s part of the NHS—but we’re entirely volunteer-run and rely on donations to keep going.
Here is the link to the Just Giving Page https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mikemcdonald-bloodbikes?utm_term=NyrwKeeDR