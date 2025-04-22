Warwickshire volunteer Mike to run London marathon as blood bike for NHS support charity

Mike on duty delivering vital medical supplies to the NHS

Mike, one of the volunteers for the Warwickshire & Solihull BloodBikes, will be running the London Marathon, dressed as a blood bike!

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike has dedicated his time to helping deliver essential items to treat NHS patients across Warwickshire, Coventry, Birmingham, and Solihull.

Like all of our volunteers, he gives his time freely to help the NHS save lives in our local community. Our service ensures hospitals have access to critical medical supplies whenever they’re needed. Despite our name, we transport far more than just blood—our deliveries include donated breast milk, medical samples, and a wide range of other vital items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money raised from Mike’s marathon will help keep our fleet of motorcycles and cars on the road, allowing our charity to continue supporting the NHS 24/7, 365 days a year.

Mike did a tested the concept last year and is now looking to beat his time of 6hrs 19mins to achieve a new Guinness world record!

Many people see our bikes on the road and assume we’re a paid emergency service that’s part of the NHS—but we’re entirely volunteer-run and rely on donations to keep going.

Here is the link to the Just Giving Page https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mikemcdonald-bloodbikes?utm_term=NyrwKeeDR