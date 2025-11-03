Warwickshire woman raises over £600 in memory of friend through stable muck out

A Warwickshire woman has raised over £600 for working animal charity Brooke in memory of her friend, through a sponsored muck out this week.

Sue Jessett, from Kineton, spent the day mucking out, sweeping the yard and looking after horses at Ekko Equestrian stables in Stockton, on October 28.

Sue is asking for donations in memory of her friend, Pippa Williams, who was her riding instructor.

Sue said: “I had a fantastic time (despite back ache, blisters and skinned knuckles!) and so far, have raised over £600 for Brooke - my favourite charity.

“I'm so grateful to everyone who helped make this possible!”

Some 100 million working horses, donkeys and mules work in some of the world’s harshest environments, supporting the lives of around 600 million people.

Brooke is the world’s largest equine welfare organisation, working with communities, healthcare providers and governments to give these animals a life worth living.

This month has been busy for Brooke volunteers, with Sussex-based fundraiser and Joint-Leader of Brooke’s London and West Kent Volunteer Group, Louise Brown, being interviewed by BBC Sussex on raising £40,000 for the charity through knitting.

Learn more about supporting Brooke here.

