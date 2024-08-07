Warwickshire woman takes on four separate Three Peaks Challenges to support lifesaving charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cat Lambert from Warwickshire is taking on four separate Three Peaks Challenges to support the lifesaving missions of the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cat started her incredible challenge on 01 June 2024 by taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge – a twenty-four-mile trek over Yorkshire’s three tallest peaks with a total ascent of 1,585m in under twelve hours. Next, she took on the Welsh Three Peaks Challenge solo, with a support driver, walking nineteen miles and an ascent of 2,120m and completed this in under twelve hours. For her third challenge on 06 July, she took on the Surrey Three Peaks Challenge with her husband, completing a twenty-six-mile round trip, 1,200m ascent in under seven hours.

After previously completing a total of sixty-four miles she will be completing her incredible walking challenges on 13-14 August 2024 with the National Three Peaks Challenge. Trekking a total of twenty-three miles, climbing the three highest peaks of England, Scotland and Wales with a total ascent of 3,064m – twice the ascent of the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has even decided to add the Snowdonia Sea2Sky 25km trail race and the Stratford Half Marathon onto her list of challenges.

Cat Lambert

“Doing all four of the Three Peaks Challenges is something I’ve really had to train for and keep the effort up day to day, week by week. It’s given me something to focus on.”

“You never know when someone might need the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and it simply wouldn’t exist if people didn’t offer their support,” said Cat Lambert.

“I’m often asked by the children at the school I work in what my helicopter badges are for and they are fascinated when I tell them that it is the Air Ambulance that flies through the sky to help people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We saw a helicopter fly over the school one day and one of the children said, ‘maybe that’s the helicopter going to help someone like the one on your lanyard Mrs Lambert’ – it’s a tangible connection to a charity, which is important, being able to see it and understand how it helps people,” she added.

Cat Lambert - Charity Walk

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance crews deliver critical care at road traffic collisions, sports events, medical emergencies – such as cardiac arrest and accidents at home – and other incidents needing expert pre-hospital medical interventions.

Morgan Turnbull, Junior Events Manager for the charity said:

“On behalf of the charity I would like to thank Cat for taking on these phenomenal challenges to raise funds to support our lifesaving charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She has already completed an amazing number of miles so far and we would like to wish her the best of luck for the rest of her challenges.”

“We rely on the dedicated support from the local community and businesses to ensure that our crews are available 24/7, 365 days a year for those who need it most,” she expressed.

To fundraise your way for the lifesaving charity, please visit: events.theairambulanceservice.org.uk/local-air-ambulance-diy

For more information on the charity, please visit: www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk or call 0300 3045 999.