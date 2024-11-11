Warwickshire woman to be remembered at memorial service in Long Itchington

The life of a woman from Warwickshire who died with her husband while attempting to cross the Atlantic is to be celebrated at a memorial service in the village of Long Itchington, where she was born and grew up.

Sarah Packwood, 54, and her husband James Clibbery, 70, lost their lives this summer while sailing their yacht Theros between Halifax, Nova Scotia, and the Azores. Their bodies were found in a life raft on Cape Sable Island, Nova Scotia in July, a few weeks after they had set sail.

After the church service, weather permitting, attendees will remember Sarah's love of the natural world with a short outdoor Rite of Passing ceremony nearby.

There is an online fundraising page for the memorial, with any surplus money to go towards causes which mattered to Sarah, as well as an online tribute page. Email [email protected] to register for an online link to the service, or to let organisers know you are attending.

Sarah Packwood, a talented musician, singer and scientist, worked in humanitarian aid, a career which took her all over the world. She met her husband Brett in a chance encounter at a London bus stop in 2015. They married on board Theros in Canada and celebrated with a ceremony at Stonehenge the following year.

Revd Dr Carrie Pemberton Ford, who will be taking the service, said: “The loss of Sarah has hit all of her friends so hard. This memorial service will give all those whose lives she touched the opportunity to come together in a way that promises to be both a fitting tribute to a woman whose humanitarian work was powerful and whose friendships were treasured.

"Holy Trinity Long Itchington was Sarah’s parents’ church, making it an obvious choice for the service. I was Sarah’s priest for the blessing of her marriage, and now it is a deeply sad but profound privilege for us to say goodbye collectively.”