Warwickshire’s 'King of Austrey' died from a cancerous brain tumour

Zak Edwards, 46, a successful online entrepreneur from the village of Austrey, began experiencing unusual neurological symptoms in autumn 2019. Initially describing aching joints, muddled words and occasional stumbling, he dismissed the symptoms as the effects of stress or sport-related fatigue. But when he struggled to tell the difference between his keys and his credit card in his pocket, he was referred to a neurologist through private healthcare.

Before he could attend a scheduled MRI scan, Zak suffered a seizure at home in November 2019. His wife, Bianca, called an ambulance, and he was taken to Burton Hospital where an initial MRI scan revealed a large mass on his brain. A biopsy at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham confirmed it was a glioblastoma, an aggressive and terminal brain tumour with a prognosis of just 12 to 18 months.

His mum, Sylvia Edwards, 72, said: “Zak was one of those people who lit up a room. He was cheeky, magnetic and endlessly kind. He supported his friends through heartbreaks and illness and always made people laugh. So when he started slurring his words and struggling with balance, we didn’t expect it to be anything serious. But sadly it was the beginning of something devastating.

“When we were told the tumour was inoperable, Zak didn’t flinch. He started chemotherapy and radiotherapy straight away at Spire Hospital in Derby and even carried on when treatment was moved during the pandemic. We looked into every option. He even tried a special type of immunotherapy privately because we were willing to do anything. He faced it all with such courage.”

By spring 2020, Zak’s health declined rapidly and he became bedbound. After another major seizure in May, he was offered a hospice placement during the COVID lockdown. However, after learning they could only see him in his final days and needing to wear protective clothing, his family refused and personally took care of him at home.

“His father, John, and I moved in with Zak and Bianca to support them in his final months,” Sylvia said.

“Bianca was incredible. The nurses said she could have been a trained carer. She did everything for Zak with so much love – turning him, washing him, reading to him, just being there. It was the most painful time of our lives, but we felt lucky to have that time with him.”

Brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone at any age and kill more men under 70 than any other cancer. Yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours since records began in 2002.

In July 2020, Zak died peacefully in Bianca’s arms, just three days before his birthday. At his funeral, friends lined the streets of Austrey, many of them wearing Aston Villa football shirts in tribute to the life-long fan. He had earned the nickname “King of Austrey” after his birthday party at 40, when guests were invited to dress as something beginning with Z. Zak went dressed as “Zak, King of Austrey,” a name that stuck with joy and affection in his community.

Now, Zak’s family is raising awareness and funds for Brain Tumour Research, hosting annual memorial football matches in his honour. The most recent event took place in June 2025 at the playing fields in Austrey, with all activities raising more than £4,800. Friends travelled from across the country to take part in the day, which included a football match, barbecue at the local pub, raffle, and auction.

Sylvia said: “Zak always wanted to give back. He’d talked about becoming a hospital volunteer once he got better. Now we’re doing it in his name. But research in brain tumours gets such a tiny percentage of funding. It’s not right. More people need to know about glioblastoma and how cruel it is. We’re doing everything we can to stop another family going through what we did.”

Ashley McWilliams, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “Zak’s story is heartbreaking and sadly all too familiar. Glioblastoma continues to take lives far too quickly and without warning. We’re incredibly grateful to Sylvia, John, Bianca and the whole Edwards family for their strength and determination to raise awareness and funds in Zak’s memory. Their support brings us closer to finding a cure.”

To support Sylvia’s fundraising campaign, visit: justgiving.com/page/sylvia-edwards-1

1 . Contributed Zak Edwards before his diagnosis Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Zak Edwards Prezzybox picture Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Zak Edwards' mum and dad, Sylvia and John, fundraising for Brain Tumour Research on the football match day Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Zak Edwards (right) with brother Barney (second right) as Prezzybox entrepreneurs, meeting then Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborn in Downing Street Photo: Submitted