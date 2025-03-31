Warwickshire's vaping crisis laid bare

By Lance Honeghan
Contributor
Published 31st Mar 2025, 10:08 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 12:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Warwickshire’s vaping crisis has been laid bare after new figures revealed that more than 40,000 illegal vapes were seized in the area between 2022 and 2024 —amounting to an estimated value of over five hundred thousand pounds.

The figures, obtained through Freedom of Information requests by private healthcare provider Midland Health, show that Warwickshire County Council confiscated 38,930 unregulated vapes over the past year, worth an estimated £467,160.

The true scale of the issue is likely to be far greater, as the council was only able to provide data for 2022 - 2024, leaving a significant gap in understanding how the problem has evolved over the past five years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dr Rupa Parmar, GP and Medical Director of Midland Health, has warned that these figures are just the “tip of the iceberg” when it comes to the risks posed by unregulated vaping products.

Tell us your team news.Tell us your team news.
Tell us your team news.

“It’s deeply concerning that councils have seized such a vast number of illegal vapes, yet we still don’t know the full scale of how many remain available to the public. Despite the UK’s strict regulations on vaping products, these vapes continue to find their way onto the streets, posing a significant risk to adults and children. We commend councils and local authorities for their efforts in tackling this issue and protecting public health.

“Although vapes are generally believed to be less harmful than smoking, they have still been found to raise blood pressure and have links to asthma and lung irritation.

“With unregulated vapes especially, the risks are significant. Without proper restrictions, vaping products can include carcinogens, chemicals linked to lung disease, and metals such as lead.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Amit Parmar, ENT Consultant at Midland Health, added: "We are essentially conducting a massive, uncontrolled experiment on a generation, and it will take decades before we fully comprehend the potential carcinogenic effects of vaping."

"Beyond the immediate irritation, vaping can significantly impact nasal health, leading to congestion, runny nose, and chronic sinus issues. In some cases, vaping can lead to alterations in the natural cleaning mechanisms of the nose and heightened inflammatory responses, worsening pre-existing conditions like rhinitis and sinusitis.”

"The delicate tissues of the throat are also vulnerable, with laryngeal irritation causing painful sore throats and hoarseness. Plus, the ototoxic potential of vaping substances raises serious concerns about its impact on hearing health. Tinnitus and hearing loss, already prevalent issues, may be exacerbated by prolonged vaping."

Related topics:WarwickshireWarwickshire County Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice