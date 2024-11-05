WATCH: Brave Rugby dad who survived 12 hour operation to rebuild his face stands up to Cancer

A Rugby dad who needed life-saving surgery to rebuild his face after having a painful wisdom tooth removed is calling on people to Stand Up To Cancer.

Andrew Steele endured nearly a year of treatment for stage four head and neck cancer which involved a 12-hour operation to remove his left jawbone and replace it with bone from his leg.

Despite an ongoing battle with chronic pain, the father of two is determined to support Stand Up To Cancer – a joint fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

Stand Up To Cancer takes developments from the lab and accelerates them into new tests and treatments that could help save the lives of more people like Andrew.

Andrew recovering from major surgery to remove his left jaw and replace it with bone from his leg

This includes funding for a pioneering project being carried out at the University of Birmingham to develop a flavoured lollipop that could detect mouth cancer earlier and avoid the need for an invasive biopsy. The lollipop, being developed by Dr Ruchi Gupta and her team, will be made of a special ‘hydrogel’ that acts like a net to 'capture' substances associated with mouth cancer from saliva.

Andrew, who has two children, Ant (15) and April (12), said: “When I was diagnosed my first fear was that I wasn’t going to see my kids grow up. It felt like going down a dark corridor all on my own not knowing where it was leading.

“Thanks to research, I’m still standing but it’s been a long and difficult road. All I want to do now is raise awareness and funds to make sure other people don’t have to go through the same thing.

“The lollipop research being carried out right now is amazing and would be a huge step in the right direction.”

Andrew, who is claustrophobic, endured weeks of radiotherapy under a specially made mask

Andrew was diagnosed with head and neck cancer in April 2021 - five months after visiting the dentists with a pain in his jaw. After having a wisdom tooth removed in January 2021, he said the pain worsened until he felt an ulcer on the inside of his cheek.

“I remember being in such pain I called 111 in tears,” said Andrew who ended up being referred to a specialist after turning up at A&E.

“As soon as the consultant saw the inside of my mouth he said ‘it’s cancer’ which was a huge shock. I phoned my wife to come and collect me and we sat in the car and cried.”

After his diagnosis, Andrew was given a biopsy to find out how advanced the cancer was.

Still standing: Rugby cancer survivor Andrew Steele, who had life-changing surgery to rebuild his jaw using bone from his leg, is urging people to help accelerate life-saving research by supporting Stand Up To Cancer this autumn. Visit su2c.org.uk/get-involved

“They had to take a piece from inside my mouth which was brutal and quite painful,” said Andrew. “The thought that you might one day be able to bypass that whole procedure and get a much quicker appointment to suck on a lollipop instead is brilliant.”

After the biopsy, Andrew needed multiple scans which he found especially difficult due to his claustrophobia. Then, in June, he underwent major surgery to remove his left jawbone and replace it with the fibula bone from his left leg.

“I woke up with a tracheostomy so I couldn’t speak and had to communicate everything with pen and paper,” said Andrew. “That was scary, but I was able to have that removed and go home after two weeks.”

In August, Andrew began chemotherapy alongside 33 sessions of radiotherapy which involved having his head bolted to the table using a specially made mask.

“I had to have a plastic face mask fitted for radiotherapy which I found quite traumatic due to my claustrophobia,” recalled Andrew. “Several weeks into the radiotherapy I had my second dose of chemotherapy which made me quite sick and caused my face to swell. I had to spend five days in hospital but still had to continue daily radiotherapy with my face swollen.

“It was a lot to cope with but, without that treatment, I wouldn’t be here today so I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who kept me alive.”

With around 33,700 people diagnosed with cancer every year in the West Midlands and Warwickshire, Andrew says the need to make faster advances is clear.*

“I’m still in a lot of pain as a result of treatment but that’s why I’m calling on people to Stand Up To Cancer and help support research into kinder, quicker and more effective treatments,” added Andrew.

Since returning to his job as imports manager for Bunzl Catering Supplies, which has a base in Tamworth, he’s enlisted colleagues to help raise more than £8,867 for Cancer Research UK so far.

Now he’s calling on gym bunnies and sofa surfers alike to flex their fundraising muscles by taking part in Stand Up To Cancer’s 100 squats a day challenge this November.

With support available online ‘every rep of the way’, participants can adapt the challenge to suit their fitness level by completing their squats anytime, anywhere – all at once or throughout the day. Less energetic folk can choose to donate or raise money in their own way with a free fundraising pack available online for inspiration and support.

Since its launch in the UK in 2012, Stand Up To Cancer has raised more than £113 million, funding 73 clinical trials and research projects involving more than 13,000 cancer patients.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Warwickshire, Paula Young, said: “Thanks to our supporters, our scientists are working tirelessly to help more people like Andrew survive. From developing pioneering technology using lasers and robots to improve cancer surgery, to using AI to optimise radiotherapy treatment for rectal cancer and creating lollipops that could detect mouth cancer, we’re at the cutting edge of research.

“But we must go further and faster. Nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime.** All of us can help beat it. That’s why we’re asking everyone to Stand Up To Cancer with us. Whether it’s choosing to donate, fundraise, or tackle the ups and downs of our squats challenge, if thousands of us make a stand we’ll speed up the progress of vital research – meaning more people live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.”

Take part, donate or fundraise now at www.su2c.org.uk/get-involved