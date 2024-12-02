Wax gonna hurt! Rugby man's hair-raising stunt will help save lives

By Patrick Joyce
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 14:02 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 16:05 BST
A Rugby fundraiser has signed up for a brave stunt to help save lives.

All in the name of charity, President of Rugby Heritage Lions, Ralph Watson, is having his body hair yanked out by the follicles.

Ralph, 71, said: “I’m having a sponsored full body wax to help raise funds to buy wood burning stoves for Ukraine.

“Right now, the temperature in Kyiv is dropping below zero and the chance of snow increases daily. For many Ukrainians, that means no power or heating to cook food or stay warm.

Jan and Ralph Watson. Picture: Patrick Joyce.placeholder image
Jan and Ralph Watson. Picture: Patrick Joyce.

"I want to do something about it.”

Ralph, who provides leadership and lifestyle coaching services, previously had his fine head of hair shaved off to raise money for local charities.

This time, encouraged by his wife Jan, he was persuaded to have a full body wax in the hope of attracting more interest.

The wax will take place when he hits his target.

Ralph added: “My target is to raise £2,000.

"That will provide 16 wood burning stoves to help 16 families survive a harsh Ukrainian winter. A full body wax may be painful, or so they tell me, but it will save lives.”

Jan is a keen supporter of Ralph’s fundraising activities.

She said: “I think it he is very brave. It is a wonderful idea on how to raise money for a worthy cause.

"I told him all he must do is tense up, clench his teeth and look like he is smiling. The discomfort will only be fleeting.”

You can donate to Ralph’s Stove Charity by visiting https://gofund.me/6a692ab9

