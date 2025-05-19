WCS Care achieves prestigious Investors in People Platinum accreditation

Carers at Sycamores in Leamington Spa

Warwickshire-based, not-for-profit care provider WCS Care, is proud to announce that it is has achieved Investors in People (IiP) Platinum accreditation, recognising its commitment to creating a workplace where people thrive, and placing the charity among the top 5% of all accredited organisations.

Keren Salt, Director of Quality at WCS Care, said: ‘This achievement is a celebration of the incredible work our carers do every single day. Their passion and dedication make WCS Care homes not only wonderful places for residents to live but also rewarding and supportive places to work. This Platinum accreditation belongs to every member of our team, who put care at the heart of everything they do.’

She continued:

‘We are also incredibly proud that Investors in People has recognised WCS Care’s deep-rooted commitment to serving our local communities. This accreditation reinforces our belief that great care starts with great people, and we will continue to invest in our teams to ensure the very best outcomes for those we support.’

Carers at Woodside Care Village in Warwick

Paul Devoy, CEO, Investors in People said: “This prestigious recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication and commitment of the entire WCS Care team. Their passion for creating a supportive and thriving workplace is truly inspiring… and sets a benchmark for excellence in the industry.”