WCS Care shortlisted for national Investors in People award

Warwickshire-based care provider WCS Care has been shortlisted at the Investors in People Awards 2025 in the category of UK Employer of the Year: Platinum 250+ people.

Celebrating organisations across every sector in the UK, from finance and technology to retail and manufacturing, the awards recognise those that go above and beyond to support and develop their people.

For WCS Care, being shortlisted is about more than recognition for the charity itself, it helps to shine a spotlight on care.

Ed Russell OBE, Chief Executive of WCS Care, said: “Carers bring skill, commitment, and compassion to their roles, and we want them to feel proud of the profession they’ve chosen. Social care is often undervalued. To see care homes recognised on a national stage like this is absolutely awesome.”

Carers at Sycamores in Leamington Spa celebrating the Investors in People Platinum accreditation

WCS Care has held Investors in People accreditation since 1996 and achieved Platinum level, the highest standard, in 2024, placing it in the top 5% of organisations accredited by IiP.

As part of its long-term campaign to elevate the role of caregiving, the charity has introduced initiatives designed to change perceptions of care and help its teams feel valued and supported. These include:

“Care Hero since [year]” fleeces, colourful worktops, and long-service celebrations, which highlight staff commitment and career longevity, and let staff show visible pride in their profession

Kindness and values cards, anniversary messages, and personal thank-yous, which celebrate everyday acts of professionalism

In-house care and management colleges, which support carers to achieve qualifications and progress into leadership roles, with many senior leaders beginning their careers as carers.

An in-house mobile care workforce, which provides cover for staff leave, training days, and sickness, removing the need for agency staff and supporting resilience

Innovations such as acoustic night-time monitoring and circadian lighting, which support the health and wellbeing of residents while also improving the working experience of staff

Practical tools including a mobile rota app, the Stream app for faster pay and financial wellbeing, and a 24/7 Employee Assistance Programme, which provide everyday support for staff

These steps have helped WCS Care reduce staff turnover and achieve full recruitment across its homes, negating the need for agency staff, while reinforcing that care is a career with purpose, pride, and skill.

Winners of the Investors in People Awards will be announced at a ceremony in November 2025.