'We are sorry for any alarm': Brownsover residents confused over new street sign
People living in Patterdale thought the street’s name had been changed to Patterdale Close.
Denise Headland, who has lived there for nearly 40 years, was concerned after reading comments on Facebook.
She said: “Someone was asking if Patterdale had changed its name as it now says Patterdale Close.
"I walked down the street, lo and behold, it says Patterdale Close.”
But a spokesman for Rugby Borough Council said it was a mistake and will soon be corrected.
They said: “Residents of Patterdale should be reassured that we haven’t relocated them.
“We have replaced a number of street name signs on our estates, and this one included an additional word that should not have been there.
“The old street sign will be cleaned up and put back while we order a replacement sign with the correct wording.
“We are very sorry for any alarm we may have caused.”