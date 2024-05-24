'We are sorry for any alarm': Brownsover residents confused over new street sign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents in Brownsover have been left confused by a new street sign.

People living in Patterdale thought the street’s name had been changed to Patterdale Close.

Denise Headland, who has lived there for nearly 40 years, was concerned after reading comments on Facebook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “Someone was asking if Patterdale had changed its name as it now says Patterdale Close.

Patterdale has not become Patterdale Close. Google Street View.

"I walked down the street, lo and behold, it says Patterdale Close.”

But a spokesman for Rugby Borough Council said it was a mistake and will soon be corrected.

They said: “Residents of Patterdale should be reassured that we haven’t relocated them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have replaced a number of street name signs on our estates, and this one included an additional word that should not have been there.

“The old street sign will be cleaned up and put back while we order a replacement sign with the correct wording.