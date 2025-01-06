'We feared it would flood again - and it has': Counting cost of storm damage in Wolston
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Residents have been rescued by boats and others had to stay inside due to the water this morning (Monday).
A storm hit the village this time last year causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.
Rob Gyde, who feared another flood would return after his home was wrecked by water last year, said: “My house is flooded from front to back.
"We all feared this would happen again and it has. Some people need to be accountable for this and questions need to be asked. “We are all upset and angry.”
Rugby MP John Slinger said: “I am in touch with the councillors, council officers and others regarding flooding at Wolston and will do all I can to ensure that the community gets the support they need at this difficult time.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.