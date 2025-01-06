Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Floods have caused severe damage to homes in Wolston nearly a year to the day after the village was last hit.

Residents have been rescued by boats and others had to stay inside due to the water this morning (Monday).

A storm hit the village this time last year causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Rob Gyde, who feared another flood would return after his home was wrecked by water last year, said: “My house is flooded from front to back.

Rob Gyde took this photograph of Wolston this morning.

"We all feared this would happen again and it has. Some people need to be accountable for this and questions need to be asked. “We are all upset and angry.”

Rugby MP John Slinger said: “I am in touch with the councillors, council officers and others regarding flooding at Wolston and will do all I can to ensure that the community gets the support they need at this difficult time.”