'We have concerns about individuals carrying weapons in the area today': Rugby Police step up patrols
Rugby Police’s commander, Chief Inspector Naughton, said a Section 60 notice has been issued, giving officers powers to stop and search any person or vehicle to look for offensive weapons.
CI Naughton said: “We’re using these powers because we have concerns about individuals carrying weapons in the area today (Tuesday).
"We do not believe there is any risk to the wider public.”
The notice will be withdrawn as soon as the concerns cease.
CI Naughton added: "We know this might be concerning but I would like to reassure everyone that this is pre-emptive step we're taking to make sure our communities are safe.
"Your neighbourhood officers will be out in higher numbers than normal this evening so please stop and have a chat if you're worried. They're here for you and to make sure you're all safe."