"We hope the town's wonderful residents have a very refreshing time at the Rugby Crusade church event”

A community church event is being held at Rugby School this weekend.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rugby Crusade takes place on Saturday, October 25, from 11am - 2pm, at the Collingwood Centre Hall in Barby Road.

Winners Chapel International is an arm of the Living Faith Church Worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mudiaga Achinike, who is helping to organise the event, said the theme for Saturday’s meeting will be ‘The Winning Pathway’.

The event takes place in Rugby.

He said: “In the very near future, Winners Chapel International hopes to have an established presence in the very beautiful town of Rugby, to join hands with the already existing church community in providing spiritual nourishment for those who require such across all age groups.

"We hope the wonderful residents of Rugby town have a very refreshing time at the Rugby Crusade.”

Find out more by visiting http://www.winnerschapelcoventry.org.uk/

Got a story for the Rugby Advertiser? You can now send your news reports directly to our websites - along with photos. The link to register: https://submit.nationalworld.com/