'We were hit by a mini tornado' - Mum and son blasted by high winds in Rugby
and live on Freeview channel 276
Josephine Abbott Millar was with her 11-year-old son Finnley when strong winds blasted through her street.
It was strong enough to lift a double mattress into the air and knock over metal bins.
She said: “I had to hold on to a wall and I shouted at my son to grab a lamp-post.
"It was crazy and really scary. We got totally soaked through.”
Josephine said the incident in Manor Road and Lodge Road lasted about two minutes.
"The weather went from no rain to crazy wind and rain and things flying around to it stopping and the sky being bright blue,” she added.
“We got absolutely drenched in about one minute.”
Did you get caught in the storm? Share your pictures and stories.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.