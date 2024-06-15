'We were hit by a mini tornado' - Mum and son blasted by high winds in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Rugby mum said she was hit by a ‘mini tornado’ in the town this afternoon (Saturday, June 15).

Josephine Abbott Millar was with her 11-year-old son Finnley when strong winds blasted through her street.

It was strong enough to lift a double mattress into the air and knock over metal bins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “I had to hold on to a wall and I shouted at my son to grab a lamp-post.

High winds left a trail of destruction in Rugby.

"It was crazy and really scary. We got totally soaked through.”

Josephine said the incident in Manor Road and Lodge Road lasted about two minutes.

"The weather went from no rain to crazy wind and rain and things flying around to it stopping and the sky being bright blue,” she added.

“We got absolutely drenched in about one minute.”