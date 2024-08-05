'We were told to leave for our safety' - Rugby mum and daughter escape city riots

A Rugby mum escaped from her hometown just before the riots started at the weekend.

Louise Brady was staying in Sunderland city centre just before the weekend’s violence and has described those responsible as ‘racist thugs’.

Rioters attacked police officers, damaged buildings and targeted mosques on Friday in an outbreak of violence following the fatal stabbing of three girls in Southport.

Louise said: “I was warned to get away because the National Front and English Defene League were planning a riot.

Riot police are confronted by activists during an Enough is Enough protest in Sunderland. Picture: Getty Images.

"It was someone who had information from there but is very much against them.

“We were staying in the city centre itself, very near the police station that was burned down.”

The mum said thankfully she didn’t see any violence.

"I’m so glad my daughter didn’t either,” added Louise.

“The police sirens were just starting as we left the city.”

Louise said she feels for the children who have been affected by the riots.

“It's awful as that's my hometown,” she said.

"They've done so much regeneration work just for racist thugs to burn it all.

“The families of those poor children have begged for this violence to stop and these people are hurting those families over and over again by rioting. They don't care one jot about those children or the families, not about their own, that's all an excuse.”

She said people need protecting from the thugs responsible.

Louise said: “These people out there only want to cause trouble and attack the police. How is burning buses and punching strangers in the street helping 'protect our county’?

"It needs protecting from rioters. Shame on them all.”