'We worked very hard to make our dream a reality': Couple cook up new cake business for Rugby

A professional baker with more than 15 years experience under her chef’s hat, has cooked up a brand new business in Rugby.

Pastry chef Stefania Badea has worked hard to make her dream a reality.

She has now opened Sweet Art School in St Matthew’s Street.

Stefania started the business with her husband in Jersey before moving back to Rugby in 2017.

Stefania Badea.

She said: “When we moved back here, I continued to teach cake decorating from my cake studio at home. I also teach in London, and also online classes.

“As the business has grown, and more students requested cake baking and decorating classes, we decided to move to a bigger premisses, so our project started in December 2024, when we began renovating the new place.”

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward officially launched the new business earlier this month.

Stefania went on: “We worked very hard to bring this dream to reality and to offer our community – and surrounding area – a place where they can learn baking and cake decorating.

The new business.

"We can accommodate ten students at the time. Our place is a modern space with all the necessary utilities.”

Sweet Art School offers baking and decorating classes for all ages; afternoon tea (booking only); cupcake/cake decorating parties for children; cakes and wedding cakes to order; baby showers and small party/team building

The venue can be hired for suitable workshops.

For more information, telephone 07537 969796, email [email protected] or see their Facebook page.