Wedding coordinator at luxury Warwickshire hotel reveals unique wedding tips ahead of a big day

A wedding coordinator from a luxury hotel near Stratford-upon-Avon has shared her list of tips for couples ahead of their big day – encouraging them to ‘bury a sausage’.

Francesca Crooke from Billesley Manor Hotel and Spa has been advising guests with her top tips ahead of a wedding day:

- Make time for yourselves: Amidst the hustle and bustle of the day, remember that it’s all about you. Take a few moments alone together to soak it all in.

- Be quirky: Let your personality shine through, whether it's unique decor or an unconventional entrance, embrace your quirks.

Francesca Crooke - Wedding Coordinator at Billesley Manor

- Trust the professionals: From the venue to the photographer, trust the experts you've chosen. Their experience is invaluable in bringing your vision to life.

- Plan backwards: Start with the ideal time for your evening reception and work your way backward to plan the rest of your day.

- Reuse decorations: Consider reusing flowers from the altar or registrar's table for your top table.

One of Fran’s more quirky tips for couples is to bury a sausage in a garden. Some superstitious couples believe that following this tradition the night before a wedding brings glorious skies for the festivities, and with the unpredictability of British weather, this can bring extra luck for blue skies on the big day.

On Sunday 3rd November from 12-3pm, couples are invited to Billesley Manor’s wedding fayre to view the fully decorated hotel and gardens and meet some top suppliers from around the county.

Regular and continual feedback on the quality of service, professionalism, and value for money are among the most frequently praised aspects of weddings at the hotel. This has seen Billesley Manor receive some great reviews from its guests, with a rating of 5/5 on Hitched. As a result, couples travel far and wide to have their wedding at Billesley with one recent couple travelling 10,000 miles from Australia for their big day.

For more information on weddings at Billesley Manor, please visit: www.billesleymanor.com/weddings.