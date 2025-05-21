Helen's own weight loss journey has seen her drop from a size 22 to a size 12.

When a local Slimming World Consultant, received a phone call to invite her to the beautiful Capital City of Greece, she could hardly believe her ears! Helen Price, who runs her Weight loss Support Groups in Southam had the jaw dropping call 2 months ago.

“I was absolutely blown away! I couldn’t quite believe that the call was real!”

The popular weight loss organisation is well known for the support and encouragement that they not only give to their members, but to their Consultants too.

“To be rewarded in this way for simply doing what I love is incredibly special. I’m honoured to be part of an exceptional company as a Franchisee, but also extremely lucky to work as part of a pretty fabulous team in Warwickshire!”

Enjoying the Athenian sunshine

Helen was flown from Heathrow to Athens for a week of luxury and 5 Star treatment in the exclusive area of Kolonaki.

“Nothing was overlooked! We were quite simply, treated like celebrities. From the champagne reception at the hotel door, to the beautiful 5 course evening meal on arrival day, through to our guided tour of The Acropolis, Temple of Poseidon and even a hands-on cookery course, using local ingredients and recipes, whilst picking up on the language and culture……. We really were spoilt!"

After losing 5 stone herself Helen recently completed Couch to 5K. "Going from struggling to run for 1 minute a few months ago to completing a 5 km run at the Olympic Stadium was truly amazing! And the day was topped off with a twilight cruise to the Island of Aegina on a Bounty Boat, dancing and singing until the early hours!”

It was the 36th annual trip hosted by Slimming World and it was originally the brainchild of Margaret Miles Bramwell, who founded the company in 1969 and sadly passed away in February of this year.

Helen won a spot on the 'Grand Accumulator' trip.

“Margaret was an extraordinary lady who simply wanted to change people’s lives for the better and the Grand Accumulator trip was an incredible reward for her treasured Consultants, simply for doing the job that they love, touching hearts and changing lives whilst improving health, wellbeing and lifestyle”

“Margaret took part in every holiday, literally planning and hosting every detail, so for her not to be present on this trip was emotional. But we did our best to keep her memory alive and remember that everything we do from here on in, is to honour her and keep our promise to retain our commitment to helping as many people who need us in their weight loss journeys”

Consultants are self employed individuals with unique personalities and a passion for motivating their members. They are given an incredible level of training in all areas of weight loss management, physical activity and psychology, all under the umbrella of a trusted organisation who have been present in the UK, Ireland and Cyprus for almost 56 years.”

Helen supports the Warwickshire & West Midlands district with the recruitment of new Consultants and is always looking for exceptional people to join the team and experience everything that this unique role offers.

Consultants earn, on average, £100 - £400 per week running just one Slimming World Group and we have groups in Warwickshire looking for a new permanent Consultant. Offering fully flexible hours, an amazing training programme, AND the chance to win jaw dropping holidays ……it really is a fabulous opportunity!

“I really couldn’t imagine doing any other job in the world now” says Helen. “Although, following this holiday, a new group in Athens could be on the cards!”

If you would like more details about joining Helen’s groups in Southam or the Role of a Slimming World Consultant, please contact Helen Price on 07920 164278.