Well-known Kenilworth medic celebrates business success

A well known Kenilworth medic is celebrating his aesthetic medicine venture going from strength to strength!

Gavin Denley is a familiar face to many residents of Kenilworth. He has been working as an Advanced Medical Practitioner at Abbey Medical Centre since 2019, helping patients with a wide range of medical concerns.

In addition to his role there, in April 2021, he decided to combine his expertise in medicine with his artistic eye for making faces beautiful! Gavin had studied art at college as a youngster, and discovered a talent for drawing faces. He continues to help patients at Abbey Medical Centre, and is enjoying a rapidly growing patient base with his private aesthetic work alongside.

He offers everything from facial fillers to restore lost volume and correct asymmetry, to botox for smoothing skin and waging war on wrinkles. He also treats many patients for leg veins, and general signs of ageing.

Soon, Gavin will be able to offer skincare consultations as well to enhance the quality of skin, tackling complaints such as rosacea, pigmentation and acne. Prior to his role at Abbey Medical Centre, Gavin spent 16 years working as a paramedic on the front line in Birmingham City Centre.

Gavin is delighted to treat so many local patients, and enjoys helping them feel like the best version of themselves.

"It's been brilliant to meet so many patients, and help transform their confidence. Many people, particularly ladies, are unhappy with the effects of ageing on their face, and feel they look tired. It's a pleasure to consult with them, listen to their concerns and then offer 'tweakments' to subtly restore lost volume and improve their skin texture.

"I also see many patients who want to enhance their natural beauty, for example slightly fuller lips or a stronger jawline. These treatments are really enjoyable as we can see the effects instantly, but always striving for a natural result.

"Unfortunately, the aesthetic medicine industry isn't as well regulated as it should be, and it's scary to think that some people without any medical training are administering fillers! My patients are reassured by my medical background and CQC registered premises. I think it's important to offer free consultations, without obligation, to really help support and explore the patient's journey. It's easy to book in via my website!"

Gavin works from both Abbey Medical Centre, and another CQC registered premises in Kenilworth Town Centre.

