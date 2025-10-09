"Well known" young criminal sentenced for ramming vehicle at rider before robbery attempt in Nuneaton

A “well-known” community offender has been sentenced for a robbery in Nuneaton where he drove at person on an electric bike.

On February 17 this year, Cameron Berry used a vehicle to ram a member of the public off their electric bicycle in Hilary Road.

The impact of the collision caused the rider to fall to the ground.

Berry then stopped and attempted to drag the electric bicycle away and flee the scene.

Berry pleaded guilty to the offence. He appeared at Warwick Crown Court on October 1, where he was committed to detention in a Young Offenders’ Institution for two years and four months.

He was also sentenced to further detention for a separate offence of criminal damage, assault and affray in January, taking his total sentence to three years and three months.

Detective Constable Megan Bray, of Warwickshire Police, said: "He is well known to the community for his offending - hopefully he will now have time to reflect on his actions.”