Wellesbourne man to hit new heights with Mount Kilimanjaro charity climb

A Warwickshire man is gearing up for an eight-day hike of Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountain this October.

Kevin McKeown, 65, is taking on the challenge of climbing the world’s highest free-standing mountain (5,895m above sea level) all to raise awareness of macular disease – the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK.

In the last few years, he has required injections into his eye for a condition called myopic macular degeneration (MMD). These injections were able to stabilise his vision, but Kevin has also undergone timely surgery for a detached retina, which could have also meant losing his sight.

Since discovering national sight loss charity the Macular Society, Kevin became a member and wanted to “give something back” to an organisation which supports people with macular conditions, for which there is currently no cure.

A tick off the bucket list: All-smiling Kevin McKeown in his yellow Macular Society t-shirt holds his thumbs up as he prepares to take on Mount Kilimanjaro in October.

Kevin, from Wellesbourne, said: “When it came to this Mount Kilimanjaro climb, I was always going to do it for the Macular Society because of the great treatment I've received. Eye injections weren’t the greatest thing to have, but they resolved that particular problem for me.

“If it wasn’t for research, if we didn’t have injections today then I would have lost my sight to MMD. When it came to my detached retina, I was so close to losing more of my sight, and that’s such a mental challenge, to lose your key function. So, this is a way I can give something back to the Macular Society, which is very important to me and others who have got far more significant sight loss than I have.”

Kevin’s Mount Kilimanjaro fundraiser has been in the works for a few years. He’s previously completed the London Marathon and taken on some of the country’s national trails including the Cotswolds Way and South Downs Way.

He said: “This has been a bucket list item for a very long time. Every couple of years I set myself a challenge, and this one has been bubbling away in my mind for a few years now.

“I’ve done a lot of walking, particularly since that first Covid lockdown and I realised then, with our one hour a day outside, that I had missed walking. And so, as I get older, I think it’s time I do something quite substantial.”

Despite being a lover of the outdoors, engineering consultant Kevin knows it will be a challenge like no other.

Kevin said: “Overall, I’m looking forward to it. I'm fearful of the altitude problems that might arise and I'm one of these people who doesn’t do well in the cold. So, I’ve been buying all sorts of layered clothing and I’m a member of a Facebook page dedicated to climbing the mountain – I’ve had lots of great advice from people who've achieved getting to the summit.”

“I'm looking forward to getting there and getting stuck in now.”

Kevin is welcoming donations to his Mount Kilimanjaro fundraiser online via his JustGiving page.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK. Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk, with around 300 new diagnoses every day.

The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces. Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 700,000 people, usually over the age of 50.

For more information on macular disease and to get support, call the Macular Society Helpline on 0300 3030 111, email [email protected] or visit the website: www.macularsociety.org.