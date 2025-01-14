'We're hopeful that changes will happen now': TV breakfast show features Jay's life-saving Rugby charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A life-saving Rugby charity has been featured on ITV's Good Morning Britain and GB News.

Naomi Issitt, who set up the Our Jay Foundation in memory of her teenage son Jamie, promoted the importance of defibrillators on the shows, joined by her partner Jem.

Jamie, 18, died in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest in 2022. The nearest defibrillator was in a locked school.

Naomi said: “The huge platform of Good Morning Britain with Susanna Reid and Ed Balls has given Jamie’s Foundation an unbelievable opportunity to raise more awareness, not only around accessible defibrillators, but also around our long-running campaign to get defibrillators in all police vehicles across the UK.

Naomi and Jem are guests on the shows.

"There are no words that can express how grateful we are to Susanna, (her mum), Ed and all the team at GMB for their kindness and support for us and OurJay.”

She said they were treated like royalty from start to finish by staff at the show.

“We are so, so hopeful now that changes will happen and very, very soon,” Naomi added.

"The hard work doesn’t stop now, we have to make sure the campaign continues to Westminster, the Justice Secretary, Chief of Police and anyone who can make the vital life-saving changes that we and communities need.”

Naomi and Jem were also interviewed by Andrew Pierce and Bev Turner at GB News about the campaign this week.

"Telling Jamie’s awful story, highlights the situation that police officers are in; when they are sent to medical emergencies when ambulances are delayed,” Naomi said.

"We never blame the police officers or the paramedics that went to help Jamie, but they simply weren’t given what they needed.”

To find out more, visit https://www.ourjay.org.uk/