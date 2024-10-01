West Midlands animal owners believe stricter penalties required to keep pets safe from litter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New research from Pets Corner, a leading retail chain that specialises in the sale of ethical pet care products, has revealed that a massive 94% of pet owners want stricter penalties for individuals who pose a threat to animals through littering.

‘The Great British Litter Survey’, which garnered 1,228 responses from Pets Corner customers across the UK on how littering affects their animals, revealed alarming statistics and highlights the urgent need for comprehensive action against those who continue to litter - with key stats revealed as follows:

An overwhelming 88% of respondents said they were very concerned about the detrimental impact of littering on pets and wildlife .

. A substantial 85% of participants have noticed a rise in litter within their local communities.

within their local communities. An overwhelming 94% of survey respondents want stricter penalties for those individuals caught littering.

Undertaken as a bid to address the growing litter crisis threatening pets and wildlife, the survey also revealed numerous reports of pets being harmed by litter, leading to vet visits and, in some cases, severe health issues. Common incidents include pets ingesting plastic or being cut by sharp objects, highlighting the immediate dangers litter poses to animal health.

This follows recent reports from the RSPCA that nearly 13,000 animals have been mutilated, choked, injured or even killed by litter over the last four years – of which 437 reports were from the West Midlands.

Respondents also emphasised the importance of raising awareness about the harmful effects of littering on pets and wildlife, where educational initiatives - especially targeted at younger generations - were seen as essential steps in fostering long-term behavioural change and reducing littering.

This research comes Pets Corner announces a partnership with renowned, national campaign, Clean Up Britain, to help combat the escalating litter problem and protect the nation's animals from associated dangers.

Dean Richmond, Group Chairman and Founder of Pets Corner confirmed:, "We are deeply concerned about the rising litter problem and its harmful impact on pets and wildlife. Our customers have made it clear that stricter penalties and increased community engagement are necessary to address this issue. We are proud to partner with Clean Up Britain to make a real difference in our communities and protect our beloved animals."

John Read, Founder-MD of Clean Up Britain, added, "The results of The Great British Litter Survey highlight the urgent need for action. Litter not only tarnishes our environment but poses serious risks to pets and wildlife. Through this partnership with Pets Corner, we aim to mobilise communities, lobby the new government for stricter penalties (£1,000 minimum) and make it compulsory for Councils to enforce the law. The number of fines issued by Councils is currently pitiful”.

Pets Corner is the only carbon neutral pet retailer with over 160 stores across the UK.