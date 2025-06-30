West Midlands Businesses Fairway and Embark recognised in Top 100 Best Workplaces for Wellbeing in the UK

West Midlands care businesses Fairway Healthcare and Embark Learning have been named in the 2025 UK’s Best Workplaces for Wellbeing alongside well-known organisations including Hilton, Aviva and Booking.com.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s Best Workplaces for Wellbeing™ rankings recognise organisations that have succeeded in helping their employees to experience high levels of wellbeing in their workplace. To compile the prestigious list, Great Place To Work culture experts analysed thousands of employee surveys to assess employees’ first-hand experiences of wellbeing at work.

All staff at Fairway and Embark (100%) agreed that they are treated fairly by their employer, regardless of their age and race. One hundred per cent of Fairway and Embark employees also said that they feel a sense of pride working for the business and the ways that it contributes to the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ninety-one per cent of employees at Embark and Fairway said that it is a great place to work, which is double the national average of 54%.

Fairway and Embark Teams

Alex O’Neill, operations director at Fairway Healthcare said: “Being named one of the UK’s Best Workplaces for Wellbeing is more than an internal milestone: it reflects the kind of culture that allows us to genuinely improve lives in the social care sector.

“When you prioritise the wellbeing of your team, you create space for innovation, compassion, and long-term commitment, all of which are essential in care. We’re proud that our people feel supported, because that support directly translates into better care, better training, and better outcomes for our partners and the communities we serve.”

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work UK said: "A thriving workplace culture is rooted in trust, pride, camaraderie, and a genuine commitment to employee wellbeing. As we mark the fourth year of the UK’s Best Workplaces for Wellbeing list, we’re proud to celebrate organisations that go above and beyond to support their people’s mental, physical, financial, and social health. When employees feel truly valued and supported, they’re not only healthier – they’re also more energised, motivated and aligned with their organisation’s goals. Congratulations to Fairway and Embark on earning a well-deserved place on this prestigious list!"