West Midlands developer supports major children’s hospital in creating winter wonderland for patients

A developer providing affordable homes in West Midlands helped to spread some festive cheer for patients and families this Christmas by supporting the creation of a winter wonderland and volunteering at Santa’s Grotto at a major children’s hospital.

Morro Partnerships sponsored the Burns Centre at the Birmingham Children’s Hospital this year, with the sponsorship helping to transform and decorate the ward for the festive season.

Louise Tubey (Partnerships Manager), Alix Mortimer (Finance Manager), Vicky Laird (Infrastructure Manager), Hersha Bhundia (Technical Coordinator) and Matthew Willett (Head of Estimating) also dressed as elves and Father Christmas to hand out gifts to patients and siblings at the front of the hospital, where the charity had created a magical grotto.

The hospital is Morro’s chosen charity of the year, with the developer pledging to continue its support into 2025.

The Morro team spreading Christmas cheer at Birmingham Children's Hospital

Money raised during the year is being donated to the hospital’s It Starts Here Appeal, which will refurbish its front entrance and improve the experience for both patients and visitors. The £3m appeal to rebuild the entrance follows feedback that the front of the hospital is scary and daunting for patients visiting the hospital.

The appeal will create a bright, spacious, and child-friendly entrance which will help reduce fear and anxiety ahead of appointments. The new entrance will also provide families a place to relax before and in-between appointments, with some patients having to be at the hospital all day.

Matt Moore, CEO at Morro Partnerships, said: “It was great for us to support the Birmingham Children’s Hospital this Christmas, and to see so many our employees helping to put a smile on the children’s faces at this difficult time of the year.”

“We are looking forward to continuing to support the charity throughout 2025 and raising as much money as we can for the It Starts Here Appeal.

“We look forward to continuing to support the hospital through various fundraising and volunteering exercises into the new year.”

To find out more about Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity, please visit https://www.bch.org.uk/.