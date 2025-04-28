West Midlands employability charities receive £17,000 through new skills fund

West Midlands charities who help people to gain employment have received financial support from a new fund

Two charities in the West Midlands which help people move closer to employment received a much-needed financial boost this month from a new fund aiming to improve skills and training in communities across the UK.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entrust Care Partnership, which provides work experience for young people with disabilities, and Forest of Hearts, which offers outdoors wellbeing coaching training for unemployed individuals, received grants totalling £17,000 from the Local Community Skills Fund.

The pilot scheme, launched by the City & Guilds Foundation earlier this year, has now awarded over £144,000 in grants to twenty charities, social enterprises and training providers across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through this support, the Fund aims to positively impact communities where access to training and development are limited.

The Local Community Skills Fund complements established City & Guilds grant giving schemes, including dedicated funding streams for frontline charities supporting individuals with convictions and displaced people to gain skills and find meaningful employment, together with a longstanding bursary scheme to help individuals facing barriers to gain the skills society needs.

City & Guilds’ latest Impact Report revealed that £15.3 billion in social and economic returns was contributed to society in the UK via access to skills through its courses in the period 2023-24.

Lynne Barton, Director, Entrust Care Partnership, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to be awarded this generous grant to support our Pathway to Employment, which helps disabled young people secure a paid job. Our service assists disabled youngsters to play an integral part in their local communities and enables their aspirations to be realised, and this is good news for all of us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faiza Khan MBE, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs & Foundation, City & Guilds, said:

“At City & Guilds, we know that focusing on local skills challenges can have a huge impact on living standards and prospects in communities. I’m delighted that we are supporting these organisations, which will open doors for people facing barriers to gaining skills or career options, and look forward to discovering more about how these innovative projects have helped change lives.”

A full list of the Community Skills Fund Recipients can be found here: